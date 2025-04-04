Winnipeg Football Club Releases 2024 Community Impact Report

April 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Football Club (WFC) is proud to share its 2024 community impact report, highlighting the meaningful connections and contributions made across Manitoba over the previous year.

In 2024, over 4,100 youth participated in free football camps, helping young athletes build skills, confidence, and a love for the game. The Club also remained committed to safety by donating 150 new helmets, benefitting 35 high schools and rural football programs across the province.

2024 also marked the launch of the Girls High School Flag Football League presented by Bell MTS, with over 200 athletes participating in the inaugural season. The league offered high school girls a fun, competitive environment to develop skills and showcase their talent.

"Our entire organization - from players to coaches, staff, and partners - take pride in giving back," said Wade Miller, WFC President and CEO. "These programs would not be possible without the incredible support of our corporate partners. I also want to thank our community team, who work tirelessly to make a difference across Manitoba."

The organization's efforts to grow the game extended to every facet of the sport through the offering of coaching and referee clinics, by supporting high-performance athletes via exposure in front of college recruiters, and by sponsoring the first-ever Team Manitoba Indigenous High-Performance Team at the 2024 Indigenous Cup in Edmonton.

The High School Leadership Conference presented by Princess Auto brought together more than 250 student-athletes and coaches from across Manitoba. The full-day event featured Blue Bombers players and community leaders sharing insights on leadership, mental health, and personal development.

"Our support of amateur football from financial assistance, mentorship, and access to resources, helps ensure positive football experiences for young athletes at every level," said Miller. "Beyond the field, we also participated in over 200 community events, engaging directly with fans and local organizations throughout the province."

The WFC once again took part in the Purolator Tackle Hunger initiative in support of Harvest Manitoba, where 76,690 pounds of food was collected for families in need thanks to fans, Purolator, Peak of the Market and No Frills, who all made significant contributions.

The Orange Shirt Day game, held on September 27 in partnership with Exchange Income Corporation (EIC), welcomed 1,200 members from Indigenous communities throughout Northern Manitoba and beyond. Players wore orange warm-up jerseys, which were auctioned off and the proceeds donated to the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC).

