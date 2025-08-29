McLeod Released

Published on August 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from practice roster:

American receiver Max McLeod







Canadian Football League Stories from August 29, 2025

McLeod Released - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.