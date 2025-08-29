McLeod Released
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

McLeod Released

Published on August 29, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from practice roster:

American receiver Max McLeod

Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics

