Blue Bombers Add Pair of DBs to Practice Roster

Published on August 17, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has added two defensive backs to the practice roster in Demerio Houston and Russell Dandy.

Houston (5-11, 170; Southern: born: September 3, 1996, in Shelby, NC) returns to the Blue Bombers after spending the 2024 season with the Calgary Stampeders. Houston spent 2021-23 with the Blue Bombers, appearing in 30 games - including 26 starts - and totalled 84 defensive tackles while adding nine interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

He was a member of the 2021 Grey Cup championship team and named a West Division and CFL All-Star in 2023 before signing with Calgary as a free agent in 2024. Last year, he had five interceptions, and 74 defensive tackles - both team highs for the Stamps - and added a quarterback sack.

Dandy (6-0, 170, Eastern Illinois; born: April 28, 2000, in Hinesville, GA) is back with the Blue Bombers after being among the team's final cuts at the conclusion of training camp. He was also in camp with the team in 2024.

Dandy started his collegiate career with Butte College (2018-19) and then transferred to Eastern Illinois (2021-23). In his final year there he was selected First Team All-Big South Conference and led the FCS in passes defended with 19, adding one interception. He attended the New York Jets rookie minicamp in 2024 before heading north to the Blue Bombers.

The team has also released American running back Quinton Cooley from the practice roster.







