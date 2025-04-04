Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Two to Roster

April 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed two Americans - receiver Geordon Porter and offensive lineman Aidan Hemphill.

Porter (6-1, 195; Connecticut; born: May 3, 2000, in Rancho Cucamonga, CA) joins the Blue Bombers after attending rookie camps with both the New York Giants and New York Jets in 2024.

Porter spent his college days at Arizona State (2018-21), New Mexico State (2022) and the University of Connecticut (2023) and over 42 games at those three programs pulled in 58 receptions for 775 yards and four touchdowns.

Hemphill (6-5, 290; Texas Southern; born: December 9, 1999 in Houston, TX) comes to the Blue Bombers after attending rookie minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts last spring. A tackle, Hemphill played six seasons at Texas Southern, including 11 games in 2023 when the Tigers averaged 26 points and 189 yards rushing per game. He played in the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl.

