BC Lions' Indigenous Youth Program Returns for Fourth Year

April 4, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are proud to kick off our 2025 Indigenous Youth Program on Monday, April 7 with practices around Greater Vancouver. The program is in partnership with Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (ISPARC).

Launched in 2022, IYP is part of the Lions' continued commitment to the Orange Shirt initiative and building relationships with Indigenous Youth. The five-week program allows participants to learn the game of football along with the elements of teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership the game provides.

"The Indigenous Youth program has been a natural extension of our commitment to Truth and Reconciliation," said Lions director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

"Many of the youth taking part will greatly benefit from the guidance and mentorship the IYP program provides. These are important skills they can take into the next phase of their lives."

Each team is led by a group of three coaches made up of Lion players. The program wraps up with all of the teams coming together for a flag football tournament at Surrey's Tom Binnie Park on Saturday, May 3.

IYP is presented by Prospera Credit Union, BC Hydro and LIUNA Local 1611 and supported by Fortis BC and Leavitt Machinery.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.