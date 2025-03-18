Lions Add American Trio to Camp Roster

March 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have signed three Americans to the training camp roster: offensive lineman Ulumoo Ale, defensive back Myles Brooks and defensive lineman Xavier Henderson.

Ale (6'6, 330 lbs, pronounced OO-Loo-MOE, AH-Lay)- born in Samoa and raised in Australia where he was a three-time Golden Gloves boxing heavyweight champion, Ale moved to the United States in high school before suiting up in 55 games at the University of Washington from 2018-23.

Ale switched from offensive to defensive line ahead of 2022 and recorded 29 total tackles (10 solo, 19 assisted), seven tackles for a loss, one sack and a pair of knockdowns in 26 games over his final two seasons. In his final game with the Huskies, Ale had a pair of tackles and a sack in the National Championship game against Michigan. He then attended 2024 training camp with the Carolina Panthers.

Brooks (6'2, 198 lbs)- Moves west after suiting up in one game with the Montreal Alouettes in 2024 and a 2023 training camp stop with the Dallas Cowboys. The Texas native began his college career at Stephen F. Austin from 2019-21, racking up 65 total tackles (28 solo, 37 assisted), 17 pass breakups and six interceptions in 31 games before moving to Louisiana Tech for his senior year.

With the Bulldogs, Brooks recorded 29 total tackles (22 solo, seven assisted), 12 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and one touchdown in 12 contests. He earned second-team All-Conference USA in 2022 plus invites to the 2023 East-West Shrine Game and 2023 NFL Combine.

Henderson (6'1, 320 lbs)- the Houston native enjoyed a solid college career at Texas A&M-Kingsville. Along with racking up 153 total tackles (68 solo, 85 assisted), 24 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, six pass knockdowns, one forced fumble and a blocked field goal across 45 games, Henderson earned first-team honours in the Lone Star Conference in his senior season.

BC Lions Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and the City of Kamloops begins on Wednesday, May 7 as first-year Lions and veteran quarterbacks begin a three-day mini-camp at Hillside Stadium. FanFest presented by BCLC returns to the Tournament Capital on Saturday, May 24 from 2:30-7:30 pm.

