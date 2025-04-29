RedBlacks Select Keelan White with 3rd Overall Pick in 2025 CFL Draft

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have selected Montana receiver Keelan White with their first pick, third overall, in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound North Vancouver native was ranked number five in the CFL's Scouting Bureau's winter Top 20. He suited up for the Montana Grizzlies where he had 57 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns. White received the 2024 Jon Cornish Trophy in December 2024, an award annually given to most outstanding Canadian student-athlete in NCAA football.

"Keelan is a productive, versatile receiver, who brings dependability and football intelligence to our club," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "We are extremely pleased to welcome him to the Ottawa REDBLACKS."

During the 2024 season, he averaged just over 11 yards per catch and 48 yards per game, earning him a place among the Big Sky's 15 best receivers and Second Team All-Conference honours. The former UM walk-on finished his career with the Grizzlies with 161 catches (11th in program history) for 1,862 yards (21st in program history).

