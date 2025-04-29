Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back to Roster
April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Marque Collins.
Collins (5-11, 175, Brigham Young; born: Sept. 18, 2000, in Sacramento, CA.) signs with the Bombers after a seven-year collegiate career with Weber State (2018-2024), and BYU (2024). Collins was a recent 2025 Big 12 Pro Day attendee last March.
With Weber State, Collins recorded 100 tackles (70 solo, 30 assists), five interceptions and one and a half sacks in 47 career games. He posted several career highs in his sophomore season (2019) with 39 tackles (29 solo, 10 assists), six pass breakups and one sack in 12 starts. He earned an All-Big Sky Honourable Mention in 2021 and was a part of three Big Sky Championship teams.
Collins transferred to BYU for the 2024 season. He started 12 of 13 games and had 25 tackles (16 solo, 9 assists) and two interceptions. He finished the year as an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention via the College Football Network.
