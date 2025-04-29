Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Defensive Back to Roster

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American defensive back Marque Collins.

Collins (5-11, 175, Brigham Young; born: Sept. 18, 2000, in Sacramento, CA.) signs with the Bombers after a seven-year collegiate career with Weber State (2018-2024), and BYU (2024). Collins was a recent 2025 Big 12 Pro Day attendee last March.

With Weber State, Collins recorded 100 tackles (70 solo, 30 assists), five interceptions and one and a half sacks in 47 career games. He posted several career highs in his sophomore season (2019) with 39 tackles (29 solo, 10 assists), six pass breakups and one sack in 12 starts. He earned an All-Big Sky Honourable Mention in 2021 and was a part of three Big Sky Championship teams.

Collins transferred to BYU for the 2024 season. He started 12 of 13 games and had 25 tackles (16 solo, 9 assists) and two interceptions. He finished the year as an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention via the College Football Network.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.