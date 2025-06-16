Brad Paisley Bringing his Truck Still Works World Tour as Part of 2025 Grey Cup Festival Presented by Coors Light

WINNIPEG, MB. - The 2025 Grey Cup Festival, in partnership with True North Sports + Entertainment, is proud to announce that Brad Paisley is bringing his Truck Still Works World Tour to Winnipeg on November 14 at Canada Life Centre. Paisley will be the 2025 Grey Cup Festivals' official Friday Night Headliner, presented by Coors Light.

Known for chart-topping hits and high-energy live shows, Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists. For nearly 25 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at bradpaisley.com. A separate ticket is required for the Brad Paisley concert as this event is not a part of the three-day 2025 Grey Cup Festival Concert Series + Team Social Pass.







