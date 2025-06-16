Blue Bombers Make Practice Roster Move

June 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to practice roster:

National long snapper Ian Leroux (6-1, 225, Laval)

Released from practice roster:

American receiver Reggie White Jr.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2025

