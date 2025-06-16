Blue Bombers Make Practice Roster Move
June 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to practice roster:
National long snapper Ian Leroux (6-1, 225, Laval)
Released from practice roster:
American receiver Reggie White Jr.
