Lions Release Two
June 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Vancouver)- The BC Lions made the following transactions on Monday.
Released from roster:
American defensive lineman Tre' Crawford
National linebacker Deshawn Stevens
