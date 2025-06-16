Lions Release Two

June 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions made the following transactions on Monday.

Released from roster:

American defensive lineman Tre' Crawford

National linebacker Deshawn Stevens







