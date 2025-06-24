Volunteer Program Presented by Princess Auto Now Open for the 2025 Grey Cup Festival and Grey Cup Game

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Grey Cup Festival is now accepting volunteer applications for both the Festival and the 112th Grey Cup game.

The Festival requires 1,000-1,200 dedicated volunteers to join the volunteer program presented by Princess Auto to support a wide range of indoor and outdoor events during Grey Cup Week, from November 10 to 16, 2025. Shifts will also be available on November 9 and 17 to assist with set-up and tear-down.

"Winnipeg is gearing up to host this once-in-a-generation event, recognized as Canada's biggest social, and we are calling on community-minded individuals eager to help deliver an unforgettable week of sport, music, culture, and celebration," said Jennifer Thompson, Executive Director for the 2025 Grey Cup Festival.

Volunteers will be at the heart of the action in key roles including transportation support, event activations, public services, Festival staging, accreditation, and stadium game-day assistance. All volunteers will receive an exclusive jacket (valued at over $300), a T-shirt, a toque, snacks and refreshments during shifts, and an invitation to the wind-up celebration as part of the registration fee.

"We're proud to support the volunteers who bring the Grey Cup Festival to life," said Ken Larson, President and CEO at Princess Auto. "This event is all about Canadian community spirit, and we know Manitobans will step up in a big way. Whether it's lending a hand behind the scenes or helping fans make lasting memories, volunteers play a crucial role and we're thrilled to help celebrate and support their efforts."

To volunteer for the Grey Cup Festival, participants are asked to complete the application via the "Sign me up" link on the volunteer page. To volunteer for the Grey Cup game on November 16, 2025, please apply through the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' website.







