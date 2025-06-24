CFL Honour Roll: Week 3 - Alexander Earns Player of the Week
June 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Davis Alexander, Caleb Sanders and the Edmonton Elks' offensive line have made the grade for Week 3 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades - a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 3: OFFENCE
QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal Alouettes | MTL 38 - EDM 28
PFF Player Grade: 91.6
20-of-24 passing (83 per cent) for 254 yards
Three touchdown passes; tied at five for the league-lead
No interceptions
157.3 efficiency rating
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 3: DEFENCE
DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan Roughriders | SSK 39 - TOR 32
PFF Player Grade: 90.5
26 total defensive snaps
One defensive tackle
90.7 Grade on 20 pass rush snaps
CFL HONOUR ROLL - WEEK 3: OFFENSIVE LINE
Edmonton Elks | MTL 38 - EDM 28
PFF unit grade: 67.5
Top-3 performers:
Mark Korte | 72.4
David Beard | 65.3
Brett Boyko | 65.0
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 3
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)
QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal | 91.6
RB | A.J. Ouellette | Saskatchewan | 79.2
REC | Dohnte Meyers | Saskatchewan | 81.4
OL | Jarell Broxton | BC | 75.8
DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan | 90.5
LB | Ben Hladik| BC | 77.0
DB | Lorenzo Burns | Montreal | 85.1
RET | Mario Alford | Saskatchewan | 82.6
K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 77.2
ST | Aubrey Miller Jr. | Saskatchewan | 83.1
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)
91.6 | W3 | QB | Davis Alexander | Montreal
90.8 | W1 | QB | Nathan Rourke | BC
90.5 | W3 | DL | Caleb Sanders | Saskatchewan
90.3 | W3 | DL | Malik Carney | Saskatchewan
89.7 | W3 | DL | Micah Johnson | Saskatchewan
88.9 | W1 | WR | Samuel Emilus | Saskatchewan
87.4 | W2 | DB | Adrian Greene | Calgary
85.2 | W1 | LB | Tyrice Beverette | Montreal
85.1 | W3 | DB | Lorenzo Burns | Montreal
84.4 | W2 | DL | Lwal Uguak | Montreal
Canadian Football League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Fullback Dylan St. Pierre Returns to Lions - B.C. Lions
- Broxton and Hladik Named to Week Three CFL Honour Roll - B.C. Lions
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 3 - Alexander Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Volunteer Program Presented by Princess Auto Now Open for the 2025 Grey Cup Festival and Grey Cup Game - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.