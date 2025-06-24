Broxton and Hladik Named to Week Three CFL Honour Roll

June 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - Offensive lineman Jarell Broxton and linebacker Ben Hladik were both named to the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) for week three, the league announced on Tuesday morning. The veterans graded out at the top of their respective positions.

Broxton (75.8 PFF Grade)- the left tackle continued his solid start to the campaign, helping the offence rack up 323 net yards against the Blue Bombers. Broxton has not allowed a QB pressure in the last two games and through three weeks of action is the CFL's fourth-highest graded offensive lineman at 70.0 (minimum 50 snaps).

Hladik (77.0 PFF Grade)- the UBC Thunderbirds product recorded five defensive tackles on Saturday, tying him for the team-high with Deontai Williams, and has performed admirably in a starting role at WILL linebacker with nine defensive stops and an interception to start his fifth season with the Lions.







