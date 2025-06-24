Fullback Dylan St. Pierre Returns to Lions

June 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today the signing of National fullback Dylan St. Pierre to the practice roster.

St. Pierre (6'2, 227 lbs)- is back for a third stint with the team after returning to the practice squad on September 30 of last year. Originally signed by the Lions following a 2023 free agent camp appearance in Las Vegas, St. Pierre spent the majority of his first season on the practice roster before being activated for the Western Final at Winnipeg.

In 33 games with his hometown Ottawa Gee-Gees from 2016-22, he totalled 45 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns. In 2019, St. Pierre had a big performance in their blowout win over York where he snagged seven receptions for 52 yards.







