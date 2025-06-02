Blue Bombers Announce Jersey Number Changes (Revised)

June 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following players have adjusted their jerseys numbers:

Defensive back Cam Allen - #0

Quarterback Chase Artopoeus - #12

Defensive back Trey Vaval #23

Defensive back Jaiden Woodbey - #26

Defensive back Josh Haggerty - #27

Defensive back Ethan Ball - #29

Defensive back Enock Makonzo - #43

Defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey -#45

Linebacker Lane Novak - #48

Receiver Joey Corcoran - #81







