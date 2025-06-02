Blue Bombers Announce Jersey Number Changes (Revised)
June 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following players have adjusted their jerseys numbers:
Defensive back Cam Allen - #0
Quarterback Chase Artopoeus - #12
Defensive back Trey Vaval #23
Defensive back Jaiden Woodbey - #26
Defensive back Josh Haggerty - #27
Defensive back Ethan Ball - #29
Defensive back Enock Makonzo - #43
Defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey -#45
Linebacker Lane Novak - #48
Receiver Joey Corcoran - #81
