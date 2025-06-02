FirstOn the Field Flag Football Returns for 2025

June 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are proud to announce the return of the FirstOn the Field Flag Football program, presented by FirstOntario Credit Union, for an eighth season of fun, fitness, and football fundamentals for students throughout the region.

"FirstOn the Field continues to play a key role in our community outreach efforts," said Courtney Stephen, Sr. Director of Marketing at Hamilton Sports Group. "It's a great opportunity for our players to connect with students, introduce them to the fundamentals of football, and create a fun, positive environment around sport."

The program offers hands-on coaching from Tiger-Cats players and staff, focusing on developing essential football skills while having fun. Participating schools receive free transportation to and from Hamilton Stadium, as well as a special gift pack featuring eye black, a ticket voucher to a Tiger-Cats game, and other surprises provided by FirstOntario Credit Union.

"We're happy to continue supporting the FirstOn the Field program as it continues to grow," said Joanne Battaglia, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications & Community Partnerships at FirstOntario Credit Union. "This initiative aligns with one of our strategic priorities - youth health and wellness. It encourages physical activity, team spirit, and community connection. It's always a highlight to see the kids out on the field enjoying the experience."

This year, the Tiger-Cats will be bringing the excitement of FirstOn the Field directly into classrooms in Hamilton, Niagara, Brantford, Waterdown, and beyond- helping kids stay active while learning the basics of football in a fun and educational way.







