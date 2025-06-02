Touchdowns for Kids Presented by StressCrete Group Returns for 2025 Tiger-Cats Season

June 2, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and StressCrete Group are excited to announce the return of Touchdowns For Kids, presented by StressCrete Group, for the 2025 Canadian Football League season.

For every touchdown the Tiger-Cats score at home this season, StressCrete Group will donate $200 to a local charity in the Hamilton community. The program, which launched in 2024, raised $5,000 in its first year. Those funds were donated to CityKidz, supporting their mission to inspire hope and build resilience among Hamilton youth.

"We're proud to bring back this impactful initiative that connects the energy and excitement of game day to meaningful change in our community," said Courtney Stephen, Senior Director of Marketing with the Hamilton Sports Group. "A big thank you to StressCrete Group for stepping up and making this possible."

A proud family business, StressCrete Group is committed to creating opportunities for its employees and improving the communities it serves. Through programs like Touchdowns For Kids, the company continues to live out its vision of building the foundation of enhanced, more livable cities.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Tiger-Cats and make a lasting impact in the Hamilton community," said Don Forbes, President of StressCrete Group. "Touchdowns For Kids is more than just a game-day initiative - it's a way for us to support local organizations doing incredible work and to give back to the city we proudly call home."

The Tiger-Cats kick off their home schedule on Saturday, June 14, against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Tickets are available now at ticats.ca/tickets.

To learn more about Touchdowns For Kids presented by StressCrete Group, visit ticats.ca/touchdownsforkids.







