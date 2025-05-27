Tiger-Cats Add Offensive Lineman John Kourtis
May 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian offensive lineman John Kourtis, the team announced today.
Kourtis, 25, was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the seventh round (61st overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft and recently took part in the team's training camp earlier this month. The 6-4, 307-pound Toronto, Ontario native played collegiate football at Liberty University (2018-2022) and the University of Saskatchewan (2023-2024). He appeared in 34 games with the Liberty Flames before playing 20 games over two seasons with the Saskatchewan Huskies.
