HSR Game Day Ride Program Returns for 2025 Season

May 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, ON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are proud to continue their long-standing partnership with Hamilton Street Railway (HSR), offering fans a safe, convenient, and free way to get to and from Ticats home games this season.

Starting on Saturday, May 24 when the Tiger-Cats take on the Toronto Argonauts, fans can ride HSR for free on game days by simply showing their valid physical or digital Ticats game ticket. Free rides begin two hours before kickoff and run until the end of regular HSR service that day.

Fans can also take advantage of the direct Express Shuttles to and from the stadium on game days. Shuttles are available from three convenient Park & Ride locations including; CF Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square and University Plaza.

Before the game, shuttles depart from each Park & Ride location from two hours to 30 minutes before kickoff.

After the game, return shuttles depart approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle.

For more information, visit hamilton.ca/ticats.







