Elks Add Two Defensive Lineman, Release Veteran Acheampong

May 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have made several moves ahead of Saturday's preseason contest against the Calgary Stampeders.

The latest additions to the Green and Gold include American defensive lineman Charlie Looes and National defensive lineman Reece Martin. In corresponding moves, National defensive lineman Sam Acheampong has been released; and American linebacker Darien Butler has been added to the suspended list.

Looes (6'3, 275) joins the Green and Gold after spending the previous four seasons with Rice University (2021-2024). The Hillsdale, NJ native was a productive member of the Owls defensive line, recording 15 sacks over the previous three seasons and racking up 127 total tackles over that stretch. Looes most prolific season came in 2023 when he led Ivy League football with 7.5 sacks and was named to the All-Ivy League first team. ¬â¹

Martin (6'4, 285) brings more Canadian talent to the team's defensive line. The six-foot-four defender was a fourth-round pick (31st overall) by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats back in 2023 CFL Draft. A native of Moncton, NB, Martin spent 2018 to 2023 at Mount Allison University where he recorded 89 tackles, 12.5 sacks. and 24 tackles-for-loss while with the Mounties. The 24-year-old dressed for three games for the Tiger-Cats in 2024, without recording a statistic.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Charlie Looes | AMER | DL | 6'3 | 275 LBS | 2001-06-07 | Hillsdale, NJ | Rice

Reece Martin | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 285 LBS | 2000-09-15 | Moncton, NB | Mount Allison

RELEASED:

Sam Acheampong | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 265 LBS | 1996-01-12 | Brampton, ON | Wilfrid Laurier

SUSPENDED:

Darien Butler | AMER | LB | 5'10 | 225 LBS | 2000-02-29 | Los Angeles, CA | Arizona State







