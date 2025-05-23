Ticats Re-Add Defensive Lineman to Roster

May 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the re-signing of American defensive lineman Tyshun Render.

Render, 28, previously played for the NFL's Miami Dolphins, USFL's New Jersey Generals and the UFL's Miami Showboats.

The 6-4, 245-pound native of Newnan, Georgia attended Middle Tennessee State, where he played four seasons, registering 119 tackles (71 solo), 6.5 quarterback sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and one interception. In 2016, he earned a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman team.

The football club also announces the following player has been released from the team:

AMER - DE - Christian McCarroll







