A First Preseason Match for the Alouettes

May 23, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play their first preseason game on Saturday, May 24, against the Ottawa REDBLACKS at 4:00 p.m. at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Last season, Jason Maas's team finished first in the CFL with a 12-5-1 record. Bob Dyce's squad ended the year third in the East Division with a 9-8-1 record.

Players to Watch...

Quarterback Davis Alexander will make his first appearance as the team's leader. Last year, he posted a 4-0-0 record as a starter.

Newcomer Cyrille Hogan-Saindon will wear the Alouettes jersey for the first time, as will Tiger Shanks, the team's top pick in the most recent CFL Draft.

This game will serve as a measuring stick for Charleston Rambo and Cole Spieker, who need to prove they can lead by example as veterans. Rambo racked up 808 yards and five touchdowns, while Spieker recorded 823 yards and seven majors.

Defensive Player of the Year in the East Division Tyrice Beverette will be one to watch, coming off a season with 102 defensive tackles, five sacks, and two interceptions.

Towering Shawn Oakman will patrol the defensive line. This will be his first game as an Alouette.

Rookies to Keep an Eye On

Quebec native Jonathan Sénécal will see action on Saturday. It will be interesting to see how the former Université de Montréal Carabins quarterback handles his first test at the pro level.

After two strong weeks at camp, many eyes will be on former NFL receiver Jordan Veasy.

Receiver Phil Lutz Jr. has already shown his ability to stand out at camp. The University of Delaware product now needs to build some chemistry with the quarterbacks.

Tiawan Mullen has all the tools to become a solid defensive back in the CFL. He combines speed and toughness. It will be exciting to watch him play Saturday.

Defensive back Don Callis has been one of the most consistent rookies since the start of camp. The 24-year-old has stayed tight on receivers during drills and one-on-one matchups. No doubt he'll be looking to make a strong impression Saturday.

Defensive end M.J. Sherman arrived late to camp but has shown he can pressure the quarterback. Don't be surprised if he comes up with one or two big defensive plays on Saturday.

Saturday, May 24

4 PM - The Montreal Alouettes host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

Sunday, May 25

No practice

Monday, May 26

10:00 AM - Practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park







