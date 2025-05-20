Camp Report Day 10

May 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Alouettes held their final double practice of training camp at the outdoor field of the Complexe sportif Claude-Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme. Fortunately, it was less cold than yesterday, with less wind.

Defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund is entering his second season with the Alouettes and his fifth in the CFL. In 2024, he was nominated for Most Outstanding Canadian after an excellent season in the nest. He's happy to welcome the six-foot-eight, 300-pound veteran Shawn Oakman, who won the Grey Cup with Toronto in 2022 and was named to the CFL All-Star team in 2021.

"Shawn is an imposing presence and moves very well. Opposing offenses will definitely have to account for him. He's already a proven winner in this league, and adding him to our team is a huge plus. I'd much rather have him on our side than have to face him".

"I know I can build on last season's momentum. I'm aware of my potential and my abilities. I believe I can be the best defensive player in the CFL. That's my goal, and I'm not holding back in working to achieve it."

- Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

As for Oakman, he's happy to have landed with the Alouettes.

"I'm very happy to be here. I like the atmosphere at this camp, and like my teammates, I'm eager to start the upcoming season. I know what it takes to win in this league, and I intend to show the way for our younger players."

- Shawn Oakman

Transaction

The Alouettes have released American defensive lineman D.J. Coleman (Missouri).

Wednesday, May 21

9:15 AM - Practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park

Thursday, May 22

9:15 AM - Practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park







