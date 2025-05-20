Elks Add Offensive Lineman, Release Mark Evans II

May 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have made a swap on the offensive line, the club announced Tuesday.

The moves in the trenches include the signing of American offensive lineman Cole Birdow and the release of American offensive lineman Mark Evans II.

Birdow (6'5, 315) joins the Green and Gold after spending five seasons (2019-2024) with Merrimack College. The native of Westminster, Maryland began his college career as a defensive lineman before converting to the offensive side of the line. Birdow suited up for 33 career games for the Warriors program, registering one sack. Last season, Merrimack's offence averaged 192.5 yards per game on the ground with Birdow anchoring the offensive line.

The six-foot-five lineman was most recently an attendee of the New England Patriots Rookie Camp in early May.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Cole Birdow | AMER | OL | 6'5 | 315 LBS | 2001-01-16 | Westminster, MD | Merrimack College

RELEASED:

Mark Evans II | AMER | OL | 6'4 | 295 LBS | 1999-10-11 | Houston, TX | Arkansas Pine Bluff







Canadian Football League Stories from May 20, 2025

