Tiger-Cats Sign RB Khalan Griffin

May 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announce the signing of running back Khalan Griffin.

Griffin, 23, brings offensive potential after a collegiate career with stops at Rice University (2020-2021) and Lamar University (2022-2024). The 5-10, 205-pound Tyler, Texas native played 17 games for the Rice Owls, rushing for 649 yards and two touchdowns on 186 carries, with four catches for 65 receiving yards. At Lamar, the two-time All-Southland Conference honoree made 29 starts in 33 games, rushing for 2,600 yards and 18 touchdowns on 504 carries, with 23 catches for 193 receiving yards and one score.

The football club also announces the following player has been released:

AMER - DL - Tyshun Render







Canadian Football League Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.