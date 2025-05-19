Elks Add Three, Release One

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have made a series of transactions, the club announced Monday.

The additions include American quarterback Cole Snyder, American defensive lineman Quincy Ledet Jr., and National defensive lineman Francis Bemiy. In a series of corresponding moves, National linebacker Olivier Muembi has been transferred to the six-game injured list; National defensive lineman Noah Curtis has been moved to the one-game injured list; and American wide receiver C.J. Hutton has been released.

Snyder (6'2, 208) joins the Elks quarterback room after spending the 2024 season with Eastern Michigan University. The six-foot-two pivot was a standout player with the University of Buffalo from 2022-2023, becoming just the third quarterback to throw for over 3,000 yards in the school's history. After two seasons at Buffalo, Snyder would transfer to Eastern Michigan where he started all 12 games for the Eagles - passing for 2,684 yards and scoring 19 total touchdowns.

Snyder was an invitee to Detroit Lions rookie mini camp in April, but would go unsigned by the team.

Ledet Jr. (6'2, 315) adds some more size to the Elks defensive line. The defender spent the previous two seasons (2023-2024) with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, accumulating 42 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and an interception. Prior to his time at Texas Tech, Ledet Jr. spent three seasons with Louisiana-Monroe, racking up 76 total tackles, four sacks, and six tackles-for-loss.

Bemiy (6'4, 260) adds to the Elks Canadian defensive line talent after spending the previous two seasons with the B.C. Lions. Bemiy is a former first-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft (ninth-overall) out of Southern Utah. With the Thunderbirds, the Montreal, QC product would earn All-Big Sky honours in 2021 - while recording 163 total-tackles, 38.5 tackles-for-loss, and 13 sacks in his college career.

Bemiy made his CFL debut in 2023 against the Edmonton Elks, recording five tackles in nine games over the course of the 2023 season.

TRANSACTIONS

SIGNED:

Cole Snyder | AMER | QB | 6'2 | 208 LBS | 2000-08-12 | Lakewood, NY | Eastern Michigan

Quincy Ledet Jr | AMER | DL | 6'2 | 315 LBS | 2001-10-17 | Country Club Hills, IL | Minnesota

Francis Bemiy | NAT | DL | 6'4 | 260 LBS | 1999-03-16 | Montreal, QC | Southern Utah

RELEASED:

C.J. Hutton | AMER | WR | 5'9 | 180 LBS | 2002-04-04 | Folsom, CA | UC Davis







