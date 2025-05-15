Edmonton Elks, Play Alberta Connect on New Partnership

May 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - Home field advantage has a new name, as the Edmonton Elks announced Thursday that Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium is now the home of the Elks.

The field naming rights are part of a broader multi-year agreement between Play Alberta and the EE, making Play Alberta the official sports betting partner of the Club.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand our partnership with Play Alberta. This partnership is about more than just putting a name on the field - it's about building something meaningful for our fans and our community. Play Alberta is an Alberta-based organization that shares our values and our commitment to giving back. Together, we're creating new ways for fans to connect with our team and experience the game day atmosphere in a whole new way," said Elks President and CEO Chris Morris.

The expanded relationship between the Elks and Play Alberta will allow the game day experience to continue to grow. Fans can look forward to unique activations and promotions around the stadium, including the chance to win game tickets and memorabilia.

"Since Play Alberta's launch five years ago, our team has made it a priority to connect with the communities where our players live and work. We are very excited to join the Edmonton Elks on the field on game days during upcoming CFL seasons. Play Alberta Field at Commonwealth Stadium allows us to partner with the Elks and showcase two brands built for Albertans in a historic Edmonton location," said Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Chief Executive Officer Kandice Machado.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.