Over 40,000 Tickets Sold for June 7 Concert Kickoff Presented by BC Federation of Labour

(Vancouver) - Just over 48 hours after Snoop Dogg was announced as our headliner for Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 7, the BC Lions announced that ticket sales for the event have exceeded 40,000.

The game is a presentation of BC Federation of Labour as we begin our 71st season against the Edmonton Elks at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Following last year's Concert Kickoff sellout of 53,788- a franchise record for home opener attendance- tickets for the 2025 edition are moving fast with fans encouraged to act NOW.

"The response for Snoop Dogg has been outstanding, "said Lions' president Duane Vienneau.

"Our owner Amar Doman has delivered on his mission to make a premier event on our city's summer calendar. We are excited to once again bring in a huge headliner."







