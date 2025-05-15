Camp Report Day 5

May 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Alouettes began their second double practice day at the Complexe sportif Claude-Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme. The players practiced from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

It's great to see Lwal Uguak back from the very start of camp, as he joined the Alouettes toward the end of last season after a stint with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It's much easier to learn a playbook during training camp than in the middle of the season. I feel good on the field, and there's already a great vibe within the team. Being here from the beginning gives me a big advantage- and people will notice."

-Lwal Uguak

A more seasoned Cole Spieker showed up to camp this year. The fourth-year wide receiver doesn't hesitate to speak to the younger players on the field to guide them.

"I'm more confident; I believe in my abilities. With Davis Alexander, we've already built a strong chemistry since last year, and I know we're going to move the ball. I'm really excited for the upcoming season."

-Cole Spieker

Former Alouettes long snapper Pierre-Luc Caron stopped by to greet his former teammates during practice today. He now works as an air-traffic controller at the Saint-Hubert Airport.

Transactions

American defensive lineman Jalen Harris (Arizona) has been added to the roster. Team has released American defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (Colorado). Punter Joseph Zema, who began camp on the suspended list, took part in practice for the first time today.

Friday, May 16

8:30AM - First practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park

11 AM - Second practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park

Saturday, May 17

4:20 PM - Intra-squad game on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park

Sunday, May 18

No practice







