Lions and Corus Announce Extension on Radio Partnership Through 2026

May 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions and Corus Entertainment today announced a two-year extension that will keep 730 CKNW as the team's radio home.

The dynamic duo of Bob "The Moj" Marjanovich and BC Football Hall of Fame member Giulio Caravatta will once again be behind the microphone for all the Lions action.

"Our organization is thrilled to continue our partnership with Corus Radio and CKNW, serving our great Lion fans across this province," said Lions' president Duane Vienneau.

"CKNW has been there for many of the great moments in franchise history. We're also grateful to have MOJ and Giulio, two of the very best and entertaining football broadcasters in our country, back calling the action."

"Our radio station is proud to be the home of the Lions, and we're looking forward to cheering them on as they return to the field, said Kathyrn Stewart, director of talk and talent for 730 CKNW.

"We're sure this is going to be another thrilling season, and we can't wait to share all of the action on air."

As part of today's announcement, the club is also excited to bring our 1st and Now program to CKNW every Tuesday at 10:00 pm. Marjanovich joins the program with hosts Matt Baker and Nik Kowalski for a jam-packed hour of Lions stories, interviews and analysis.

Five episodes throughout the year will be recorded at a local pub in Vancouver, starting on June 3 at The Lamplighter. Details on additional live dates and exciting promotions on-site will soon be announced!

Additional info on radio broadcast agreement:

Lions head coach Buck Pierce appears every Monday at 7:50 am on Mornings with Simi.

Alternating appearances with Vienneau and Baker every Friday afternoon on The Jas Johal Show.

Promotional coverage and interviews on Corus FM radio affiliates Rock 101 and CFOX.

The Lions Audio Network returns across the province as we welcome back long-time affiliate stations including CFAX 1070 in Victoria, AM 1150 in Kelowna and Radio NL serving Kamloops, Ashcroft, Shuswap/Sorrento, Clearwater, Logan Lake, Blue River and Avola.







