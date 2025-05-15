Lions Sign Former Davenport Standout WR Preston Smith

May 15, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Kamloops) - The BC Lions announced the signing of American wide receiver Preston Smith to the roster.

Smith (6'4, 215 lbs)- appeared in 31 games at Davenport over the last three seasons and hauled in 113 receptions for 1,605 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also earned First-Team All-GLIAC honours in 2023 and Second-Team All-GLIAC honours in 2022.

Smith played his freshman season in 2021 at Adrian College in Michigan, leading the Bulldogs with 42 receptions for 656 yards and six touchdowns.







