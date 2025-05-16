Camp Report Day 6

Montreal - The Alouettes took to the field under a scorching sun at the Claude-Beaulieu Sports Complex in Saint-Jérôme on Friday. For the second day in a row, the players practiced from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The team will play an intra-squad game tomorrow at 4:20 p.m. on the outdoor field of the Complex. There will be games and entertainment. The whole family is invited!

For kicker Joshua Hutley, being drafted into the CFL was somewhat of a dream come true for the Australian.

"I've only been to Canada once before in my life, and that was in Toronto. This is my first experience in Quebec's capital. With Zema, Maltos, Bourassa, and Sloan, we're forming a tight-knit group and talk a lot to help each other improve on the field. The level of play is high, but I'm loving my time here at camp."

- Joshua Hutley

Football fans can now see a new version of Stevie Scott III. The running back is running with more conviction and seems faster in his routes this year. He's noticeable on the field - a good sign.

"I worked really hard this winter to show up to camp in top shape. This is my second year here, and I know what to expect. I know our playbook, and adapting is a lot easier now. I want to run the ball and protect our quarterbacks."

- Stevie Scott III

"There's a lot of competition, and that's exactly what we expect from the players. We want the guys to be intense, to put in effort, and to show their talent. That's what we're seeing. We'll have some tough decisions to make soon - the players are making our job harder."

- Jason Maas

Another former Alouette visited camp today. Jean-Samuel Blanc, special teams coordinator for the Université de Montreal Carabins, stopped by in Saint-Jérôme.

Saturday, May 17

4:20PM - Intra-squad game on the outdoor synthetic turf field ofMultisports Park

Sunday, May 18

No practice

Monday, May 19

8:30 AM - First practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of MultisportsPark

11 AM - Second practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park







