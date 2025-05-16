49 Officials to Take the Field in 2025
May 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The upcoming season will see 49 members of the Canadian Professional Football Officials Association take the field to oversee action in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The roster includes representation from eight provinces and 14 local officiating associations across the country.
"Officials are such an important part of our game, but too often, their work goes unnoticed, and their tremendous efforts go underappreciated," said Greg Dick, Chief Football Operations Officer and Head of Grey Cup and Events. "They set the standard for safe and fair play, and they manage game-flow. They grow the game by ensuring it's played the right way. Without our incredible officials, Canadian football would not be where it is today."
Tayler Anderson of Langley, B.C., is set to make his officiating debut this season. Saskatoon's Iain Cropper, David Kendall of Red Deer, Alta., and Jordan Titosky from Edmonton are slated to reach the 100-game plateau, and Tim Kroeker of Saskatoon is on-pace to hit the 300-mark. The league's most seasoned official - Murray Clarke of Victoria - is targeting the fall to arrive at game No. 600.
The preseason slate gets underway on May 19 before the season kicks off June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS.
2025 CFL OFFICATING ROSTER
(Name | No. | Hometown | CFL Games officiated)
Sharon Airey | 95 | Edmonton | 2
Tayler Anderson | 82 | Langley, B.C. | 0
Ron Barss | 25 | Regina | 318
Blair Brown | 44 | Calgary | 186
Jim Carlisle | 23 | Winnipeg | 106
Thomas Cesari | 36 | Kirkland, Que. | 202
Ben Chapdelaine | 70 | Hamilton, Ont. | 22
J.P. Chorney | 90 | Winnipeg | 7
Brian Chrupalo | 73 | Winnipeg | 315
Mike Ciona | 92 | Saskatoon | 64
Emily Clarke | 39 | Canmore, Alta. | 52
Murray Clarke | 22 | Victoria | 589
Marc Cobb | 89 | Brantford, Ont. | 71
Iain Cropper | 65 | Saskatoon | 89
Daniel Doerksen | 97 | Winnipeg | 3
Chris Donaldson | 93 | Winnipeg | 43
Laurent Dubreuil | 35 | Greenfield Park, Que. | 28
Dan Fleischhaker | 94 | Regina | 7
David Gatza | 75 | Burlington, Ont. | 259
Eric Gyebi | 42 | Brampton, Ont. | 19
Rob Hand | 68 | Angus, Ont. | 221
Walt Hawrysh | 81 | Saskatoon | 126
Rob Hill | 63 | Edmonton | 301
Romeo Kabongo | 87 | Lloydminster, Alta. | 1
David Kendall | 50 | Calgary | 97
Tim Kroeker | 74 | Saskatoon | 290
Ryan Lange | 29 | Edmonton | 27
Pierre Laporte | 18 | Ottawa | 174
Eric LeBlanc | 98 | Dieppe, N.B. | 6
Tim Louman-Gardiner | 99 | Vancouver | 7
Jason Maggio | 37 | Burlington, Ont. | 372
Ben Major | 31 | St-Colomban, Que. | 336
Justin McInnes | 67 | Edmonton | 236
Kyle Mikulik | 58 | Winnipeg | 44
Ritchie Miller | 34 | Winnipeg | 229
Dan Mulvihill | 83 | Regina | 65
Adam Paradowski | 45 | Winnipeg | 161
Georgina Paull | 33 | Kirkland, Que. | 47
Andre Proulx | 28 | Drummondville, Que. | 445
Kevin Riopel | 40 | Repentigny, Que. | 78
Troy Semenchuk | 24 | Prince Albert, Sask. | 137
Chris Shapka | 19 | Winnipeg | 173
Rob Skaggs | 46 | Edmonton | 367
Matt Spetter | 88 | Edmonton | 7
Ryan Stark | 52 | Regina | 73
Jordan Titosky | 49 | Edmonton | 88
Tom Vallesi | 60 | Hamilton, Ont. | 340
Andrew Wakefield | 27 | Toronto | 153
Anthony Williams | 96 | Dartmouth, N.S. | 7
