49 Officials to Take the Field in 2025

May 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The upcoming season will see 49 members of the Canadian Professional Football Officials Association take the field to oversee action in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The roster includes representation from eight provinces and 14 local officiating associations across the country.

"Officials are such an important part of our game, but too often, their work goes unnoticed, and their tremendous efforts go underappreciated," said Greg Dick, Chief Football Operations Officer and Head of Grey Cup and Events. "They set the standard for safe and fair play, and they manage game-flow. They grow the game by ensuring it's played the right way. Without our incredible officials, Canadian football would not be where it is today."

Tayler Anderson of Langley, B.C., is set to make his officiating debut this season. Saskatoon's Iain Cropper, David Kendall of Red Deer, Alta., and Jordan Titosky from Edmonton are slated to reach the 100-game plateau, and Tim Kroeker of Saskatoon is on-pace to hit the 300-mark. The league's most seasoned official - Murray Clarke of Victoria - is targeting the fall to arrive at game No. 600.

The preseason slate gets underway on May 19 before the season kicks off June 5 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

2025 CFL OFFICATING ROSTER

(Name | No. | Hometown | CFL Games officiated)

Sharon Airey | 95 | Edmonton | 2

Tayler Anderson | 82 | Langley, B.C. | 0

Ron Barss | 25 | Regina | 318

Blair Brown | 44 | Calgary | 186

Jim Carlisle | 23 | Winnipeg | 106

Thomas Cesari | 36 | Kirkland, Que. | 202

Ben Chapdelaine | 70 | Hamilton, Ont. | 22

J.P. Chorney | 90 | Winnipeg | 7

Brian Chrupalo | 73 | Winnipeg | 315

Mike Ciona | 92 | Saskatoon | 64

Emily Clarke | 39 | Canmore, Alta. | 52

Murray Clarke | 22 | Victoria | 589

Marc Cobb | 89 | Brantford, Ont. | 71

Iain Cropper | 65 | Saskatoon | 89

Daniel Doerksen | 97 | Winnipeg | 3

Chris Donaldson | 93 | Winnipeg | 43

Laurent Dubreuil | 35 | Greenfield Park, Que. | 28

Dan Fleischhaker | 94 | Regina | 7

David Gatza | 75 | Burlington, Ont. | 259

Eric Gyebi | 42 | Brampton, Ont. | 19

Rob Hand | 68 | Angus, Ont. | 221

Walt Hawrysh | 81 | Saskatoon | 126

Rob Hill | 63 | Edmonton | 301

Romeo Kabongo | 87 | Lloydminster, Alta. | 1

David Kendall | 50 | Calgary | 97

Tim Kroeker | 74 | Saskatoon | 290

Ryan Lange | 29 | Edmonton | 27

Pierre Laporte | 18 | Ottawa | 174

Eric LeBlanc | 98 | Dieppe, N.B. | 6

Tim Louman-Gardiner | 99 | Vancouver | 7

Jason Maggio | 37 | Burlington, Ont. | 372

Ben Major | 31 | St-Colomban, Que. | 336

Justin McInnes | 67 | Edmonton | 236

Kyle Mikulik | 58 | Winnipeg | 44

Ritchie Miller | 34 | Winnipeg | 229

Dan Mulvihill | 83 | Regina | 65

Adam Paradowski | 45 | Winnipeg | 161

Georgina Paull | 33 | Kirkland, Que. | 47

Andre Proulx | 28 | Drummondville, Que. | 445

Kevin Riopel | 40 | Repentigny, Que. | 78

Troy Semenchuk | 24 | Prince Albert, Sask. | 137

Chris Shapka | 19 | Winnipeg | 173

Rob Skaggs | 46 | Edmonton | 367

Matt Spetter | 88 | Edmonton | 7

Ryan Stark | 52 | Regina | 73

Jordan Titosky | 49 | Edmonton | 88

Tom Vallesi | 60 | Hamilton, Ont. | 340

Andrew Wakefield | 27 | Toronto | 153

Anthony Williams | 96 | Dartmouth, N.S. | 7







