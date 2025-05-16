Stampeders Mourn Death of Former Athletic Therapist Alex Recsky

May 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

It with great sadness the Calgary Stampeders learn of the recent death of Alex Recsky. He passed away on May 8 at the age 94.

Recsky, who grew up in the Calgary neighbourhood of Riverside, joined the Stampeders as the trainer in 1973 and he served in the role 12 years before his departure in 1984.

"The trainer/athletic therapist role was very different in those days," said longtime Stampeders equipment manager George Hopkins, a former colleague of Recsky's, "but Alex was very passionate and always had the best interest of players in mind."

After leaving the Red and White, Recsky relocated to Kelowna and worked with athletes at Okanagan University College, the University of British Columbia Okanagan, the Okanagan Sun of the Canadian Junior Football League and the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League.

He also volunteered his time and services to numerous organizations and events including the B.C. Senior Games, the Memorial Cup, the world junior hockey championships, the B.C. provincial high school volleyball championships and the Kelowna General Hospital.

He was inducted into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame Museum in 2012.

Recsky is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ruth, son Keith, grandsons Kyle and Bryce and great-grandchildren Alexandra, Andrew and Edwin.







