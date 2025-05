Calgary Stampeders Pare Roster

May 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have made a number of roster moves in advance of the start of main training camp on Sunday morning at Shouldice Park.

The following players have been released:

American defensive lineman Jett Bush

American defensive back Anthony Cook

American defensive back Londyn Craft

American quarterback Joey Gatewood

American offensive lineman Khadere Kounta

American defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore

National receiver Maxim Malenfant

American receiver Tykee Ogle-Kellogg

American receiver Marcus Washington

In addition, American defensive lineman Charles Wiley has been placed on the injured-veteran list.







