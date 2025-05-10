Lions Sign American Wide Receiver Seven McGee

May 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The BC Lions announced the signing of American wide receiver Seven McGee to the roster.

McGee (5'9, 185 lbs)- moves north after suiting up for the University at Albany in 2024 and hauling in 44 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns across ten games. The Rochester, N.Y. native played his junior season at Jackson State while recording 19 receptions for 136 yards and four majors.

McGee played his first two college seasons with the Oregon Ducks and registered 18 receptions for 151 yards and rushed for 50 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries in 20 games.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.