Blue Bombers Trim Roster
May 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Released from roster:
American receiver D'Marcus Adams
American receiver Geordon Porter
American offensive lineman Michael Todd
American defensive back Jordan Toles
American defensive back Quandre Mosely
American defensive lineman Dreydon Hall
American defensive lineman Camron Peterson
American linebacker Kobe Wilson
American defensive back Duron Lowe
