Blue Bombers Trim Roster

May 10, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Released from roster:

American receiver D'Marcus Adams

American receiver Geordon Porter

American offensive lineman Michael Todd

American defensive back Jordan Toles

American defensive back Quandre Mosely

American defensive lineman Dreydon Hall

American defensive lineman Camron Peterson

American linebacker Kobe Wilson

American defensive back Duron Lowe







