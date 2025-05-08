Stamps Host Jr. Stamps Camp

May 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders are pleased to host a group of upwards of 500 youngsters on Saturday, May 10 at McMahon Stadium as part of the 2025 edition of Jr. Stamps Camp, presented by William Huff Advertising Ltd.

The kids - aged 6 to 13 - will be joined by the Stampeders' rookie players and will run through a series of football drills on the field. There will be two groups with the younger age group (6 to 9 years old) taking the field at 10 a.m. and the older kids (10 to 13) going into action at 1 p.m.

General manager and head coach Dave Dickenson will speak to the kids before the drills begin and afterwards there will be an autograph session.

Members of the Outriders cheer team and Ralph the Dog will also be in attendance.

Jr. Stamps Camp helps raise funds for amateur football and awareness for KidSport, an organization dedicated to ensuring all youngsters are able to break through financial barriers and participate in organized sports. The Stampeders also reserve spots in the camp for a number of Stampeders Foundation organizations including KidSport, the Centre for Newcomers and Football Hockey Link.

In addition, non-perishable food donations will be accepted on Saturday in support of the Purolator Tackle Hunger campaign.

Where: McMahon Stadium (1817 Crowchild Tr. NW)

When: Saturday, May 10 - Registration at 9:30 a.m. (morning group) and 12:30 p.m. (afternoon group); on-field sessions begin at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

What: Stamps players run youngsters through a series of football drills; autograph session to follow

Who: Calgary Stampeders rookies, general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson, Ralph the Dog, Outriders

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.