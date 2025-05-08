RedBlacks Open Training Camp Sunday in Kingston

May 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS hit the field for the first time in 2025 on Sunday, May 11, as 2025 Training Camp presented by Daikin gets underway from Richardson Stadium at Queen's University.

Practices are open for public viewing, and to all accredited media, with availability following each day's session. Photographers can capture still photos from the sideline opposite to the team only. Video can only be captured during the times specified.

Below is the REDBLACKS practice and media availability schedule for May 11 - 17.

Sunday, May 11

8:30am - 11:00am

Filming window: 8:55am - 9:20am

Media availability: following practice

Monday, May 12

8:30am - 11:00am

Filming window: 8:55am - 9:20am

Media availability: following practice

Tuesday, May 13

8:30am - 12:00pm

Filming window: 9:00am - 9:25am

Media availability: following practice

Wednesday, May 14

8:30am - 11:00am

Filming window: 9:00am - 9:30am

Media availability: following practice

Thursday, May 15

8:30am - 12:00pm

Filming window: 9:05am - 9:20am

Media availability: following practice

Friday, May 16

8:30am - 11:00am

Filming window: 8:55am - 9:20am

Media availability: following practice

Saturday, May 17

REDBLACKS Fan Fest

Controlled Scrimmage (Details to follow)

