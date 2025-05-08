RedBlacks Open Training Camp Sunday in Kingston
May 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS hit the field for the first time in 2025 on Sunday, May 11, as 2025 Training Camp presented by Daikin gets underway from Richardson Stadium at Queen's University.
Practices are open for public viewing, and to all accredited media, with availability following each day's session. Photographers can capture still photos from the sideline opposite to the team only. Video can only be captured during the times specified.
Below is the REDBLACKS practice and media availability schedule for May 11 - 17.
Sunday, May 11
8:30am - 11:00am
Filming window: 8:55am - 9:20am
Media availability: following practice
Monday, May 12
8:30am - 11:00am
Filming window: 8:55am - 9:20am
Media availability: following practice
Tuesday, May 13
8:30am - 12:00pm
Filming window: 9:00am - 9:25am
Media availability: following practice
Wednesday, May 14
8:30am - 11:00am
Filming window: 9:00am - 9:30am
Media availability: following practice
Thursday, May 15
8:30am - 12:00pm
Filming window: 9:05am - 9:20am
Media availability: following practice
Friday, May 16
8:30am - 11:00am
Filming window: 8:55am - 9:20am
Media availability: following practice
Saturday, May 17
REDBLACKS Fan Fest
Controlled Scrimmage (Details to follow)
