MiQ Becomes the First Programmatic Media Partner of the Canadian Football League

TORONTO - MiQ, a leading media activation partner for Canadian agencies and brands, has formed an industry-first partnership with the Canadian Football League (CFL) to provide brands with the opportunity to leverage Canada's most advanced programmatic targeting technology to deliver bespoke omnichannel creatives to fans throughout the country.

"MiQ is thrilled to partner with Canada's most celebrated sports league and to connect brands with the CFL's passionate fans in a more meaningful way," said Jason Furlano, Chief Growth Officer, MiQ, North America. "Custom targeting and dynamic creative are the next logical step in better connecting brands with a wider and more diverse CFL fan base. We are empowering advertisers to focus on creativity, while they leave tailored message delivery to our team at MiQ."

The innovative collaboration marks the first time a Canadian sports league will be directly enabling advertisers to engage custom segments of their audience based on personal watching, browsing and buying habits. By partnering with MiQ, the league's ad inventory across CFL web properties, virtual branding overlays on broadcast, and LED stadium signage, will be powered by audience and channel data from over 280 feeds via MiQ's partnerships with industry leaders in the Canadian data ecosystem.

In 2024, one in three Canadians tuned in during the CFL regular season and an average of more than 22,000 fans packed stadiums - a 2.1 per cent increase over the previous year. The swell of Canadian pride crossing the nation sets the stage for a 2025 season filled with more roaring crowds and louder cheers for bigger plays and more entertaining action. The CFL's steady growth and flag football's upcoming introduction to the Olympics in 2028 have expanded the league's fan base to include more youth, women, peoples and communities, creating an ever-evolving range of personal interests to go with fans' passion for Canadian football.

"MiQ will help enhance the overall CFL experience by connecting people with more relevant ads tailored to their preferences and lifestyles, while also allowing more Canadian brands and businesses to take advantage of the CFL's national platforms," said Tyler Keenan, Chief Revenue Officer for the CFL. "We are proud to be one of the most welcoming and inclusive professional sports leagues, and part of that mission is ensuring that fans feel seen, understood and catered to, whenever they consume any form of CFL content."

The CFL's 2025 campaign kicks off on June 5, featuring 81 regular season games and family-friendly fan experiences from coast to coast to coast, before culminating in Canada's largest annual single-day sporting event - the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16.

Advertisers interested in exploring opportunities or learning more are invited to connect with Jason Furlano at jason@miqdigital.com.

