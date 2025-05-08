RedBlacks Name Josh Sacobie Running Backs Coach

May 8, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS have hired former Carleton Ravens Offensive Coordinator Josh Sacobie as the team's Running Backs Coach ahead of the 2025 Canadian Football League season.

"Josh joins our football club with a wealth of experience on the offensive side of the ball," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "We are excited to add him to our coaching staff, and to get to work on the 2025 season."

Nate Taylor will move from Running Backs Coach to Receivers Coach, taking over for Travis Moore, who is stepping away from the team due to personal reasons.

"Nate has grown exponentially since he first joined us as a coaching intern in 2022. We are fortunate to have someone who can seamlessly shift to another positional group, and provide the same quality of coaching." said Dyce. "We thank Travis for his contributions to the REDBLACKS over the years."

Sacobie had been with the Ravens since 2012 until January of this year, and was named Offensive Coordinator ahead of the 2022 season. The Fredericton, New Brunswick native also previously coached at the University of Ottawa, St. Patrick's High School, and CEGEP de L'Outaouais. Sacobie spent five seasons at quarterback for the Gee-Gees from 2004 to 2008, earning three OUA All-Star honours and two All-Canadian nods.

Taylor enters his third season with the REDBLACKS, all of which had been spent as Running Backs Coach. The Montreal native and former defensive back for the Concordia Stingers was previously the Offensive Coordinator and Receivers Coach for the University of Ottawa, joining the school as full-time Special Teams Coordinator and Recruiting Coordinator in 2016. In 2019, he worked as the team's Receivers Coach, while still serving as Recruiting Coordinator.

Moore had been back with the REDBLACKS since 2023, after initially coaching the club's receivers from 2014 to 2017.

The REDBLACKS open their 2025 Training Camp presented by Daikin on Sunday morning, from Richardson Stadium at Queen's University.

