Lions Add American Defensive Lineman Jalil Clemons

May 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Kamloops) - The BC Lions announced the addition of American defensive lineman Jalil Clemons to the roster.

Clemons (6'3, 240 lbs)- played his final three college seasons at Southern Miss (2022-24) and recorded 53 total tackles (25 solo, 28 assisted), ten tackles for a loss, four sacks and one pass knockdown.

In 26 games at Memphis from 2019-21, Clemons racked up 36 total tackles (21 solo, 15 assisted), ten tackles for a loss and three sacks. He helped the Tigers to an AAC championship and Cotton Bowl appearance in his first season.

The Lions also made the following transaction on Friday.

Release from roster:

National fullback Dylan St. Pierre.







