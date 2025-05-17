Camp Report Day 7

May 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Alouettes played their first intra-squad game on Saturday afternoon. Although the morning brought showers, the sun came out just in time for both teams to hit the field, the delight of the few hundred spectators in Saint-Jérôme.

As expected, this type of game is more about the offense. The defense is some what limited, as players are not allowed to tackle in order to avoid injuring teammates.

Davis Alexander threw a few deep passes to Charleston Rambo and Austin Mack. Both receivers made several catches, as did rookie Jordan Veasy, who displayed his skills with spectacular receptions.

On defense, Vincent Delisle and DeShawn Gaddie came up with interceptions. M.J. Sherman showed his awareness on the field by recovering a fumble.

Quarterbacks Jonathan Sénécal and McLeod Bethel-Thompson each got their first chance to throw the ball and both performed well. Bethel-Thompson found Tyjon Lindsey and Jose Barbon for catches that energized the crowd. Running back Stevie Scott III carried the ball several times, finding gaps for sizeable gains.

"I made a few mistakes that I shouldn't have, but I'm in learning mode and I'll learn from this experience. There's a difference between the professional and university levels, and I'm taking notes."

- Jonathan Sénécal

"The effort was great... We got everybody involved. We just need to get back to work, that's the bottom line. But I liked the plays I saw on both sides of the ball."

- Jason Maas

"It felt good to play an intra-squad game after a week of practice. The guys were excited to play and get a little adrenaline going. I'm happy with how I played. This team has huge potential - several rookies impressed me."







Canadian Football League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.