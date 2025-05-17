Blue Bombers Unveil Transactions

May 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:

Added to roster:

American defensive end Phillip Webb (6-5, 265, Jackson State)

American offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury (6-5, 312, Iowa)

American offensive lineman Brayden Keim (6-8, 322, BYU)

Released from roster:

American offensive lineman Chris Walker

American offensive lineman Matt Kickel







