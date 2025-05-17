Blue Bombers Unveil Transactions
May 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions:
Added to roster:
American defensive end Phillip Webb (6-5, 265, Jackson State)
American offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury (6-5, 312, Iowa)
American offensive lineman Brayden Keim (6-8, 322, BYU)
Released from roster:
American offensive lineman Chris Walker
American offensive lineman Matt Kickel
