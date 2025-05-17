Stamps Head to Vancouver Island for Pre-Season Opener

May 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions

Starlight Stadium

Langford, B.C.

Monday, May 19

2 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary

Streaming: CFL+ (Canada, U.S. and International)

The Calgary Stampeders kick off the 2025 Canadian Football League pre-season on Monday travel to Langford, B.C., on Vancouver Island to face the BC Lions. Kickoff at Starlight Stadium is at 2 p.m. MDT and the game is available on QR Calgary radio and on the CFL+ live stream.

This is the 11th consecutive pre-season the Stamps and Lions have met, a run that started in 2013 and interrupted only in 2020 and 2021 when no exhibition games were played. Calgary was a 30-6 winner over BC in last year's tune-up contest at McMahon Stadium.

Monday's game is the first of two pre-season outings in six days for the Stampeders, who will play host to the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 24.

Kickoff at McMahon is 7:30 p.m. MDT.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 17, 2025

