Stamps Head to Vancouver Island for Pre-Season Opener
May 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
Starlight Stadium
Langford, B.C.
Monday, May 19
2 p.m. MDT
Radio: QR Calgary
Streaming: CFL+ (Canada, U.S. and International)
The Calgary Stampeders kick off the 2025 Canadian Football League pre-season on Monday travel to Langford, B.C., on Vancouver Island to face the BC Lions. Kickoff at Starlight Stadium is at 2 p.m. MDT and the game is available on QR Calgary radio and on the CFL+ live stream.
This is the 11th consecutive pre-season the Stamps and Lions have met, a run that started in 2013 and interrupted only in 2020 and 2021 when no exhibition games were played. Calgary was a 30-6 winner over BC in last year's tune-up contest at McMahon Stadium.
Monday's game is the first of two pre-season outings in six days for the Stampeders, who will play host to the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 24.
Kickoff at McMahon is 7:30 p.m. MDT.
