Riders Sign Former Western Kicker Brian Garrity
May 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National kicker Brian Garrity.
Garrity (5'7-174) spent five collegiate seasons (2020-24) with the Western Mustangs. The London, Ontario native made 98 of 121 career field-goal attempts - an 81-per-cent accuracy rate - over his time with his hometown squad.
In 2024, he was 25-for-30 for a career-best percentage of 83.3 including a five field goal effort to help Western register a season-opening, 38-10 victory over the Ottawa Gee Gees. In early October, he received Western athlete-of-the-week honours after kicking four field goals, including two 48-yarders, in a 21-10 victory over the Windsor Lancers. He was named an OUA First-Team All-Star in 2024 and kicked a personal-best 49-yard field goal in 2022.
