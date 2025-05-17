Stamps Add Pair of Defensive Backs

May 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive backs Sheldon Arnold and Darren Evans. The club also announces that American defensive back Ben DeLuca has retired.

Sheldon Arnold

#38

Defensive back

College: Central Florida

Height: 6.01

Weight: 191

Born: May 13, 2002

Birthplace: Athens, GA

American

Arnold recently attended National Football League rookie mini-camps with the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears.

Last season Arnold completed his collegiate career by playing his senior season at the University of Central Florida. He played 12 games for the Knights and made nine starts, accumulating 53 tackles including 40 solo stops, which tied for the team lead. Arnold also had one interception.

The Athens, Ga., product transferred to Central Florida after four seasons at East Tennessee State. In 41 career games including 17 starts for the Buccaneers, Arnold made 145 tackles and had seven interceptions. He was a first-team Southern Conference all-star in 2023 after recording 87 tackles, four interceptions and one sack.

Darren Evans

#39

Defensive back

College: Louisiana State

Height: 6.03

Weight: 180

Born: Feb. 21, 1998

Birthplace: Baton Rouge, LA

American

Evans was signed as an undrafted free agent by the NFL's New York Giants in 2022 and spent time on the practice squads of the Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders.

He played with the XFL's Arlington Renegades in 2023 and had five tackles in the team's championship-game win over the D.C. Defenders. Evans re-signed with the Giants in August of 2023 and most recently attended rookie camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In college, Evans played two seasons at Louisiana State. He suited up for 22 games with the Tigers and made six starts, recording 33 tackles and four pass breakups.

Evans transferred to LSU after playing 38 games over four years at Nicholls State. He had 100 career tackles for the Colonels and added four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Evans was second-team all-Southland Conference in 2018.







