Argos Ink OL Anim Dankwah & LB Charles Brown Jr.

May 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today they have signed American LB Charles Brown Jr. and Canadian OL Anim Dankwah.

Brown Jr., 6'2" and 235lbs, played 11 games at Delaware State in 2024, recording 51 tackles and three tackles for loss. The Maryland native played three seasons for the Hornets (2022-2024) and tallied 106 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six passes defended, and one fumble recovery. Attended Michigan State from 2019-2020.

Dankwah, 6'8" and 353lbs, most recently spent time with the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 and 2025. The Brampton native was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 CFL Draft by Toronto but went on to pursue NFL opportunities. The offensive lineman appeared in 39 games at Howard University as a three-year starter for the Bison. Dankwah was a First Team All-Conference in 2022 and 2023 and Second Team in 2021.

The team also announced DL Andre Carter has been removed from the suspended list and added to the training camp roster and LB Billy Shaeffer has been released.







