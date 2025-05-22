Camp Report Day 12

May 22, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Alouettes held their final full practice of the week today on the outdoor field at the Complexe sportif Claude-Beaulieu in Saint-Jérôme ahead of their Saturday game against Ottawa.

For long snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa, there is absolutely no room for error during games. If the 33-year-old makes a perfect snap to the holder, no one talks about it. But if the snap is too high or too low and the kicker misses, he becomes the center of attention for all the wrong reasons.

"It's a thankless job- if no one's talking about me, that's a good sign. You need to be mentally strong and able to withstand the pressure. When I step onto the field, I go into a bubble and block everything else out. My routine of snapping the ball to Joseph Zema is almost automatic."

- Louis-Philippe Bourassa

"Bourassa's snaps require surgical precision. When he snaps the ball to me, the laces have to be positioned to the side so that my foot doesn't hit them. We've been working together for a long time- when I catch the ball, it barely moves. He knows exactly where to place it in my hands."

- Joseph Zema

Schedule

Thursday, May 22

9:15 a.m. - Practice on the synthetic field at Parc Multisports

Friday, May 23

12:15 p.m. - Light practice on the synthetic field at Parc Multisports

Saturday, May 24

4:00 p.m. - The Montreal Alouettes host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Sunday, May 25 No practice

Monday, May 26 10:00 AM - Practice on the outdoor synthetic turf field of Multisports Park







